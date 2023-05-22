IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $250,950.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.
IES Stock Performance
IESC opened at $50.38 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of IES
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on IESC. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
