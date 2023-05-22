IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $250,950.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IES alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $50.38 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of IES

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IESC. TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.