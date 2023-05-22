Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNCR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
