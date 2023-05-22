SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $160.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $637,599.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,145 shares of company stock worth $3,992,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

