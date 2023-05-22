Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SMTC stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 409.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

