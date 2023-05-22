Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.70.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $418.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.