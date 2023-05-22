Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $418.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

