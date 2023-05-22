Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.70.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %
Synopsys stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $418.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Synopsys
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
