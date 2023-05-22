Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.