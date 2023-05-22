StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $149.10 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

