ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STKS. Wedbush cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of STKS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
