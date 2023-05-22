StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

SSRM opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

