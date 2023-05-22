StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

