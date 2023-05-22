Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.