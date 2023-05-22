StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Raised to $19.00 at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 347,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

