Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $315,746.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

