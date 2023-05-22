Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Sells $341,619.60 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
