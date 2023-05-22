Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $286,000.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.37 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

