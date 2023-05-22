Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Roadhouse Price Performance
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Stories
