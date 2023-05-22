Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.