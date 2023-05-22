Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $315,746.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Z stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.
Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
