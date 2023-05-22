Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

