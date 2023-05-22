P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases $315,000.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,619,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

