Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 7,361 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

