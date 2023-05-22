Morgan Stanley Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $25.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.
DXC Technology Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,477,000 after buying an additional 927,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
