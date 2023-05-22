BMO Capital Markets Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $27.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

