Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $370,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00.
Prothena Trading Up 0.2 %
Prothena stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
