Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $370,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00.

Prothena stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

