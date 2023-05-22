ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $344,475.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

