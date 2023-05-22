Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $440,221.18 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

