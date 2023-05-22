Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $500,250.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

