Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $500,250.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LW opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
