Sidney J. Feltenstein Acquires 75,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) Director Sidney J. Feltenstein bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,197,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 475,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

