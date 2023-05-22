Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $465,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00.

Diodes Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Diodes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

