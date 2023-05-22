Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $502,519.50 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20.

CVLT stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,271,000 after purchasing an additional 228,207 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 80.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

