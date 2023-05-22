Barclays Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 1,350

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Future from GBX 2,560 ($32.07) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.57) to GBX 1,780 ($22.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Future has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

