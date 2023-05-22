Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $9,028,912.50 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48.
- On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.
- On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.
Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
