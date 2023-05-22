Wells Fargo & Company Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.32.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TPG’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.