StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a market perform rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.03 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,385,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

