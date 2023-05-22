First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of THFF opened at $33.49 on Thursday. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
First Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 19.74%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
