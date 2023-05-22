Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.