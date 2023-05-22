Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Insider Activity

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,430 shares of company stock worth $987,336. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

