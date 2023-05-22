Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In related news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.