BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12,812.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $878,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Stories

