StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,181. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

