Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.25.
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
