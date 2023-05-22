Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.0 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,610 shares of company stock worth $2,173,743. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 75,883 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

