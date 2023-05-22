TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
TFS Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
TFS Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.
