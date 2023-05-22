Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $536,867.10 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $536,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

NYSE COUR opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

