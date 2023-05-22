Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $588,870.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76.

Datadog Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

