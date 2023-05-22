First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $536,377.50 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 954,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

