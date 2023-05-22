CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CFO Sells $744,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

