Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells $701,702.54 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

