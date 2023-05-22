Insider Buying: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Purchases $752,400.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PRAA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
