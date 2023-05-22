Insider Buying: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Purchases $752,400.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

