Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $27.97 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.